Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed us her lightsaber skills over the summer when she checked out the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disneyland Anaheim and after channeling her inner geek once more a few weeks later with another photo of herself dressed as a Jedi, fans have begun to call for the actress to book a trip to that galaxy far, far away for real.

But what are the chances that Brie Larson will show up in a Star Wars movie? Well, she’s clearly a big fan of the sci-fi franchise, but given that she’s still busy preparing to lead the next Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s unclear if she’d have the time to hop on over to Disney’s other behemoth property. That being said, the studio would certainly be interested in having her on board if they can make it work.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Jonah Hill was signing on for The Batman and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff for Katherine McNamara, all of which have now been confirmed – have told us that Disney “really wants” Brie to take one of the lead roles in either Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy or the one coming to us from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

It’s unclear which one she’d appear in – if she’ll even travel to that galaxy far, far away at all – but from what we understand, the Mouse House would like to find a way to make it work and have her continue her MCU commitments while also being involved in Star Wars. And though that may not be possible in the end, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that things will work out.

Of course, this news comes hot on the heels of that report that Disney had begun to lose confidence in Brie and her Captain Marvel character. At the time, we stressed that that should be taken with a grain of salt given that it came from some dubious sources and while we can’t say for certain that it was false, it certainly seems that way now that we’re hearing the studio wants to work with her on Star Wars.

In any case, it’s possible that Brie, Disney and/or Lucasfilm will deny this if asked about it, but let’s not forget that Tom Welling denied he was returning for “Crisis” on several occasions, and we all know what happened there, right? And while things can always change, we have no reason to doubt our sources, given that they’re also the same ones who told us Marvel was developing She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows before the official announcements were made.

But we digress. For now, we can tell you with certainty that Disney would like to have Brie Larson take a lead role in one of their new Star Wars trilogies and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.