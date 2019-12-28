Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Movie Will Reportedly See Rey Train A New Generation Of Jedi

“Darkness rises, and light to meet it.”

That’s the age-old struggle that has more or less defined Star Wars as we know it, a space opera forged on the galactic battlefields, with the forces of good and evil fighting for supremacy.

Over the decades, we’ve seen some truly incredible space combat, not to mention exhilarating lightsaber duels between Anakin and Obi-Wan, Vader and Luke and Rey and Kylo Ren. The latter pair have, of course, been the beating heart of Lucasfilm’s Sequel Trilogy, which finally came to an end recently with The Rise of Skywalker.

Yes, it marked the finale of the 42-year-old Skywalker Saga, but make no mistake about it, the studio still has plans for many of these characters, including the aforementioned Rey. Though Daisy Ridley has gone on record before to say that she’s done with Star Wars, we’re hearing that that’s only for the moment and that the actress will definitely be back in that galaxy far, far away at some point. At least, that’s according to our sources, the same ones who told us about the Rey/Palpatine twist in Rise of Skywalker and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor months before the film hit theaters.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It may be a few years before it materializes, but apparently, Lucasfilm is hoping to do a solo/spinoff movie for Rey, which would see an older version of the character return 5 years or so after the events of Rise and train a new generation of Jedi, only for some of them to take a turn to the Dark Side. John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe will reportedly be involved, too, though the focus would be very much on Ridley’s heroine, with it being said there will likely be flashbacks to flesh out her backstory as well, with Jodie Comer, who played Rey’s mother in Rise, expected to return.

Given how early on it is in the development cycle of this particular project, the details we’ve been given end there. But that’s the basic gist of what the plot would entail, and with our sources saying this film wouldn’t happen until 2023 at the earliest, it could be some time before we learn anything more. Rest assured, though, while Daisy may be done with Star Wars for now, the studio has every intention to bring her back down the road and a solo vehicle for Rey is certainly something we can get on board with. Can you?