Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Fans Are Thrilled That [SPOILERS] Had A Cameo

There are so many great cameos in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that sent fans into meltdown. One of the most affirming, though, came at the climax of the movie, when Rey hears the spirits of the Jedi that have come before her speaking via the Force. Among them is Ahsoka Tano, as voiced by Ashley Eckstein, making this her first ever cinematic appearance.

Ahsoka, the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, has been a hugely popular character ever since she was created for The Clone Wars animated series. Fans have been calling for her to be brought into the films, then, and at last that wish was paid off to some extent in TROS. As well as everything else that’s exciting about Episode IX, Ahsoka’s vocal cameo really put the icing on the cake.

Ahsoka’s brief role either made fans overwhelmingly happy…

… Or stupidly emotional.

It definitely meant a lot to folks that the Togruta Force-user was brought into the movie for the first time in this way.

Was hearing Ahsoka and Kanan Jarrus from Rebels the single best moment in the whole film? Very possibly.

Thanks to this, they’re now 100% part of the Star Wars legend.

On the other hand, there’s a less positive reading of this cameo. The fact that Ahsoka is among the fallen Jedi who send Rey encouragement highly suggests that she’s dead by the events of TROS. So, she must have met some tragic end during the gap between the end of the Original Trilogy and the sequels, right?

This does seem to be the most obvious explanation, though there may end up being some sort of retcon that she was merely telepathically communicating with Rey and is still alive out there. After all, there’s talk of Ahsoka properly appearing in live-action in the next phase of Star Wars movies, so fingers crossed this is only the beginning of her cinematic career.

Tell us, though, what did you think of Ahsoka Tano’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameo? Let us know in the comments section down below.

