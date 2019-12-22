There are so many great cameos in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that sent fans into meltdown. One of the most affirming, though, came at the climax of the movie, when Rey hears the spirits of the Jedi that have come before her speaking via the Force. Among them is Ahsoka Tano, as voiced by Ashley Eckstein, making this her first ever cinematic appearance.

Ahsoka, the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, has been a hugely popular character ever since she was created for The Clone Wars animated series. Fans have been calling for her to be brought into the films, then, and at last that wish was paid off to some extent in TROS. As well as everything else that’s exciting about Episode IX, Ahsoka’s vocal cameo really put the icing on the cake.

Hearing Ahsoka’s voice in #TheRiseOfSkywalker was just icing on the cake. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VXQS6s5WAO — mild rise of skywalker spoilers here (@BigEMitchell) December 22, 2019

Ahsoka’s brief role either made fans overwhelmingly happy…

Having Ahsoka in the Rise of Skywalker made me so happy. She made it so far in the war. — Jared Cruz-Aedo (@jaredcruzaedo) December 22, 2019

… Or stupidly emotional.

#spoilers (minor star wars rise of skywalker spoilers here) did anyone else notice ahsoka's voice at the end of the movie because it had me so fucking emotional — lio's side hoe (@dumbbitchkuu) December 21, 2019

It definitely meant a lot to folks that the Togruta Force-user was brought into the movie for the first time in this way.

The Rise of Skywalker was so good I cried so much, and I’m so happy with the cameo that Ahsoka had. I just wanted her to be in it somehow😭 — Daniella Saenz 🌐 (@AhsokkaTanno) December 21, 2019

Was hearing Ahsoka and Kanan Jarrus from Rebels the single best moment in the whole film? Very possibly.

Spoiler alert: Getting to hear both Kanan and Ahsoka's voices in Rise of Skywalker was the coolest thing in the entire film, such a great Star Wars moment 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Bryn Holt Esq (@BrynHolt_) December 21, 2019

Thanks to this, they’re now 100% part of the Star Wars legend.

Also Ahsoka and Kanan got into a canonical Star Wars movie so I'm happy #RiseOfSkywalker — Babu Frik Stan (@RyryJones) December 21, 2019

On the other hand, there’s a less positive reading of this cameo. The fact that Ahsoka is among the fallen Jedi who send Rey encouragement highly suggests that she’s dead by the events of TROS. So, she must have met some tragic end during the gap between the end of the Original Trilogy and the sequels, right?

me hearing ahsoka’s voice among the jedi vs me realizing that that means she’s dead pic.twitter.com/BVHC2gaeM3 — 𝓴𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓷 ‎⧗ / tros spoilers (@natsbeIova) December 21, 2019

This does seem to be the most obvious explanation, though there may end up being some sort of retcon that she was merely telepathically communicating with Rey and is still alive out there. After all, there’s talk of Ahsoka properly appearing in live-action in the next phase of Star Wars movies, so fingers crossed this is only the beginning of her cinematic career.

Tell us, though, what did you think of Ahsoka Tano’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameo? Let us know in the comments section down below.