The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles Reportedly Revealed

The Mandalorian‘s second season wrapped its shoot before Coronavirus hit, so hopes are high that it won’t be delayed past its late 2020 release window. After the incredible finale of the first season, I can’t wait to see the further adventures of the titular Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Details of precisely what’s coming are thin on the ground, but the finale established that our heroes would be searching out ‘sorcerors’ (i.e. Jedi) to train Baby Yoda in the Force and that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon would be in hot pursuit wielding the Darksaber.

Beyond that, we know that Rosario Dawson is cast as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, that we’ll see a bounty hunter played by The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn, and that Halloween‘s Jamie Lee Curtis may have a starring role. But now we may have some more specific information.

The GWW’s Emre Kaya has posted what he claims is the list of the season 2 episode titles. He doesn’t identify his source, so take these with a pinch of salt, but here they are:

Chapter One: The Search Chapter Two: The Confrontation Chapter Three: The Bounty Chapter Four: The Republic Chapter Five: The Loyalist Chapter Six: The Sorcerer Chapter Seven: The Return Chapter Eight: The Empire

They’re fairly generic, but they do fit with the style of the first season. Also, if these are real, then it’s a safe bet that Ahsoka will be appearing in “The Sorceror,” making this episode in particular one for fans to keep an eye out for. We have no idea how long Ahsoka will be in the show, but if she’s guiding Baby Yoda in the Force, then she may be a firm fixture for the rest of the series.

Also interesting is the title of the finale: “The Empire.” The Mandalorian is set in the waning years of the Galactic Empire, with it being reduced to disconnected stragglers using whatever leftover equipment they can muster. However, in this time period, we should see the first inklings of the First Order, so perhaps “The Empire” might show us the new organization rising from the ashes of the old.

It’s early days yet and we’ll have to wait until October or November for the answers, but in the meantime, the eight-part documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian promises to take us behind the scenes of the hit show and premieres on May 4th. Be sure to check it out.