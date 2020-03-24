The Mandalorian Season 2 Casts Michael Biehn As A Bounty Hunter

The adventures of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda will continue this Autumn with the next season of The Mandalorian, and it would appear that the duo will not lack for companions in the upcoming run.

Considering that the series quickly rose to prominence and injected fresh blood into the veins of that galaxy far, far away, we knew that Disney would dedicate a lot of resources to make sure that the show would continue to be a hit. Jon Favreau’s story revolved around a lonesome Mandalorian bounty hunter who comes across a highly valuable asset, a Force-sensitive child in the same species as Grand Master Yoda. Now, running from the remnants of the Empire with Moff Gideon on their tail, Mando and Baby Yoda have to roam the chaotic galaxy and survive the threats that are lying in wait for them.

But the pair will not be alone in their endeavors. Previously, we learned that Ahsoka Tano would officially be heading to the second season, making her live-action debut in the process. Sabine Wren, who was one of the protagonists of Rebels, will also reportedly accompany the former Jedi Knight. Now, it appears that The Terminator actor Michael Biehn has been cast to co-star alongside Pedro Pascal in the next chapter.

According to Making Star Wars, Biehn will play a bounty hunter with ties to Mando’s past. Additionally, the outlet has confirmed that Bill Burr, who portrayed Mayfield in the first season, will make a comeback, too.

As of now, we don’t know if Biehn’s character will prove to be an ally or an adversary, but we’re willing to bet that this is the Mandalorian bounty hunter who rescued Djarin from the droid attack on their settlement and trained him under his wings.

What’s your take on this, though? Are you excited to see the legendary star in the second season of The Mandalorian? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.