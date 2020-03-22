Sabine Wren Will Reportedly Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2 With Ahsoka

The big screen arm of Star Wars may have been coming under heavy fire from fans in recent years due to the underwhelming reactions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, along with the constant behind-the-scenes turmoil that has resulted in a huge turnover of filmmakers, but at least Disney Plus exclusive The Mandalorian has been receiving virtually unanimous praise, as well as launching a pop culture phenomenon in the form of Baby Yoda.

It was recently announced that Rosario Dawson would be joining the ensemble for the second season as Ahsoka Tano, a favorite among many Star Wars diehards that folks have been desperate to see in live action for a long time. However, the news seems to have split the fanbase down the middle, with many praising Dawson as pitch-perfect casting, while others are upset that voice actress Ashley Eckstein won’t be the one to bring Ahsoka to life in The Mandalorian.

Following the news though, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us back in December that Ahsoka was set to join The Mandalorian, long before /Film broke the story this week – that she won’t be the only character who debuted in the animated shows to make the jump to live action. According to our intel, Sabine Wren is also set to appear in the upcoming batch of episodes, although it isn’t clear how large her role will be.

No one has been cast in the part just yet, either, but this makes sense story-wise in a lot of ways. The most obvious is that Sabine herself is a Mandalorian and the Darksaber that was wielded by Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon in the final moments of the first season was also in her possession during the events of Star Wars Rebels, which is considered an official part of Star Wars canon.

However she ends up factoring into things, expectations for the second season are already high, and by bringing in some fan-favorite characters that were established in the animated shows, The Mandalorian‘s next run looks set to deliver fans the kind of Star Wars adventures that many found the recent movies to be severely lacking.