The Mandalorian Fans Freaking Out Over Rosario Dawson Playing Ahsoka Tano

This afternoon brought some huge Star Wars news. /Film reported that The Mandalorian season 2 will feature the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano and Lucasfilm has hired Rosario Dawson to play her. Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, the reliable outlet seems certain of this info and hopes are high that it’ll turn out to be spot-on. Fingers crossed it is, too, as fans are already going crazy over the casting on social media.

Dawson’s famously been campaigning to land the part of Ahsoka in live-action for years now, and it looks like it’s finally about to happen. SW fans are in love with the idea as well, with “perfect” being a word you’ll find in many reactions to the news.

See for yourself below:

We’re in for a treat.

Well, that’s handy!

Thanks guys, we really needed some good news right now.

The best casting in the history of casting? Why not!

Hurry up and get here, season 2!

While many are all over the idea of Dawson taking over, others are feeling conflicted as they wish voice actress Ashley Eckstein had been asked back to portray the character she’s breathed life into over the past decade on The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Some think the 40-year-old actress is too old to play Ahsoka, but as this following tweet points out, Dawson’s actually the perfect age to portray her by the time of The Mandalorian – which, remember, is set several years after Return of the Jedi. 

Whatever your view on the casting, we can all agree that it’s high-time Ahsoka Tano made her debut in live-action.

This has been a good year for Ahsoka fans, all things considered. She had a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can currently catch her on Disney Plus’ The Clone Wars season 7 and we can expect her to return in this fall’s The Mandalorian season 2. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

