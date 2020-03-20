This afternoon brought some huge Star Wars news. /Film reported that The Mandalorian season 2 will feature the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano and Lucasfilm has hired Rosario Dawson to play her. Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, the reliable outlet seems certain of this info and hopes are high that it’ll turn out to be spot-on. Fingers crossed it is, too, as fans are already going crazy over the casting on social media.

Dawson’s famously been campaigning to land the part of Ahsoka in live-action for years now, and it looks like it’s finally about to happen. SW fans are in love with the idea as well, with “perfect” being a word you’ll find in many reactions to the news.

See for yourself below:

Ahsoka is my favorite and @rosariodawson is perfectly cast. She's going to be amazing. So! Excited! https://t.co/9uDq29xFRX pic.twitter.com/dj9TGGlDmz — Erin J (@ErinDLit) March 20, 2020

We’re in for a treat.

Wow, what a treat! Rosario Dawson is perfect for this role. https://t.co/xzok93rcgp — Thomas Deer @ Home (@teyowisonte) March 20, 2020

Well, that’s handy!

Thanks guys, we really needed some good news right now.

I know it's nothing but awful news right now, but if /Film is right and Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano, that is a straight-up bullseye in casting. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) March 20, 2020

The best casting in the history of casting? Why not!

ROSARIO DAWSON AS AHSOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN DARE I SAY THE BEST CASTING POSSIBLE E V E R — Be Happy ❤ Be Healthy 🐣 (@eggxo_L) March 20, 2020

Hurry up and get here, season 2!

What a 🔥🔥🔥 casting. I know Rosario Dawson has been wanting to play Ahsoka forever so I’m sure she’s geeked. Hurry up season 2!! 🙏🏼 #TheMandalorian https://t.co/0E0ikdzmUb — Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) March 20, 2020

While many are all over the idea of Dawson taking over, others are feeling conflicted as they wish voice actress Ashley Eckstein had been asked back to portray the character she’s breathed life into over the past decade on The Clone Wars and Rebels.

I love Rosario Dawson… but it should have been Ashley Eckstein, she is Ahsoka to many fans. — KhaosByDesign (@KhaosByDesignUK) March 20, 2020

Some think the 40-year-old actress is too old to play Ahsoka, but as this following tweet points out, Dawson’s actually the perfect age to portray her by the time of The Mandalorian – which, remember, is set several years after Return of the Jedi.

The people who are saying that Rosario Dawson is too old to play Ahsoka Tano needs to check the Star Wars timeline properly and shut up. — Thomas Hickman (@MisterTommy_) March 20, 2020

Whatever your view on the casting, we can all agree that it’s high-time Ahsoka Tano made her debut in live-action.

This has been a good year for Ahsoka fans, all things considered. She had a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can currently catch her on Disney Plus’ The Clone Wars season 7 and we can expect her to return in this fall’s The Mandalorian season 2. Honestly, what more could you ask for?