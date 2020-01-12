Rosario Dawson Pushing To Play Ahsoka Tano In Star Wars Again

The campaign to get Ahsoka Tano in live-action has reached fever pitch of late. Following The Clone Wars heroine making a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with voice actress Ashley Eckstein reprising her role, fans are calling for this first gig in the movies to lead to a major part in future live-action Star Wars media. And one actress who’s always had her eye on playing the character is once again making it known that she’s available.

To begin with, Emergency Awesome’s Charlie Schneider pointed out on Twitter that Ahsoka would be in her 40s during the events of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, the same age as Rosario Dawson is now. The actress herself then retweeted the post and made clear that she definitely agrees and wants fans to pester Lucasfilm on her behalf. “Tell ’em!” the Luke Cage and Zombieland: Double Tap star wrote, along with an #AhsokaLives hashtag.

Dawson has long been the fandom’s top choice to play Ahsoka out of animation, with the actress herself campaigning for the part for almost just as long. Schneider also makes a great point that Dawson would be a particularly good fit for the character around the post-Return of the Jedi period of The Mandalorian. Remember, the last scenes of the Rebels finale also touched on Ahsoka during this part of the timeline.

But how likely is it that Dawson could end up portraying Ahsoka? Well, WGTC has heard that the character might appear in The Mandalorian season 2. However, this would be just one part of a wider relaunch of the former Jedi Padawan as a leading live-action character, which would also include a main role in Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. And it’s said that Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson is at the top of Disney’s list to play her, not Dawson.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Rosario Dawson bring Ahsoka Tano to life? Or would you prefer Brie Larson? Sound off in the comments section down below.