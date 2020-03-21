Home / tv

Star Wars Fans Angry That Rosario Dawson Is Replacing Ashley Eckstein As Ahsoka Tano

It would be a bit of an understatement to say that large sections of the Star Wars fanbase haven’t been very happy recently. After the huge wave of backlash that greeted The Last Jedi, many were hopeful that J.J. Abrams’ return to the franchise for The Rise of Skywalker would right the course and deliver a fitting sendoff to one of the most beloved ongoing sagas in the history of popular culture.

Unfortunately, for a lot of people, The Rise of Skywalker marked the second time in a row that Star Wars fans had been burned by a disappointing movie, and they weren’t exactly shy in letting their opinions be known. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has been blamed for many of the franchise’s recent missteps, including the alarmingly high turnover of filmmakers, and the news that production was being halted on the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney Plus so that the show could essentially be reworked from the ground up.

Speaking of Disney’s exclusive streaming platform, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian seems to be the only recent Star Wars-related project that earned virtually unanimous praise, although there have been rumors that Kathleen Kennedy is trying to ruin that, too. A huge announcement dropped yesterday though when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson was set to join the cast of the second season as fan favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano, but still there are some folks who haven’t reacted well to the news, and you can see their thoughts below.

The influence of social media has given fans a sense of entitlement and ownership when it comes to their favorite brands, and while everybody is entitled to an opinion, people are too quick to head online and pass judgement. And while Ashley Eckstein did provide Ahsoka’s voice for a brief cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, the actress was likely consulted about the decision to have somebody else play the role in live-action beforehand.

There’s no denying that Eckstein is the embodiment of the character to many people, but when it comes to a multi-billion dollar corporation like Disney and a brand as big as Star Wars, a decision was made to land an established name for The Mandalorian, and Rosario Dawson is pretty pitch-perfect casting if you ask us.

