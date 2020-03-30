Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Has Reportedly Joined The Mandalorian

The second season of The Mandalorian has just finished filming, so it’s no surprise that as we get closer to the fall release date, new details from the upcoming run emerge online.

Jon Favreau’s new series, which premiered late last year, was an instant classic to Star Wars fans and a hit with everybody else. The humble adventures of the lonesome Mandalorian bounty hunter known as Din Djarin and his cute sidekick Baby Yoda quickly stole our hearts and cemented its success as one of the best TV shows in recent memory, something that’s actually surprising in and of itself since the fandom of the galaxy far, far away is usually divided when it comes to new media productions from the Mouse House.

Taking place sometime after the fall of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian saw the two protagonists come toe-to-toe with loyalists of the Empire and ended on a cliffhanger. With Moff Gideon now on their tail, Mando and Baby Yoda will have to roam the infinite galaxy and try to find the homeworld of the Child while steering clear from Imperial reach. But what can we expect from the upcoming run of the acclaimed series?

Well, we’ve recently learned that Ahsoka Tano will officially make her live-action debut in the second season and that we can expect more Clone Wars characters to show up. And now, according to Making Star Wars, who previously reported that Micahel Biehn would appear as a bounty hunter, Knives Out actress and legendary Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis will also play an unspecified role in the next chapter.

It’s said that Curtis was on set for at least a few days, but since they’re filming Avatar 2 in the same place, it could also be that she’s playing a role in James Cameron’s movie. As such, you should take this with a grain of salt. Then again, MSW has a pretty good track record and if Curtis does end up making an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, her character is all but guaranteed to become a fan-favorite given that she’s already a beloved actress.