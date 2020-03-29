There was a lot to like about The Mandalorian, but one thing I always appreciated was the end credits. These were played over pictures of concept art from the episode, often showing interesting differences in design from page to screen. The art was absolutely gorgeous and I watched them to the end every single time. They went down so well (generating many desktop wallpapers along the way), in fact, that it’s almost certain they’ll repeat them for season 2.

And now, we might have a taste of what’s coming, as The Mandalorian co-creator/writer/director Dave Filoni has posted an image on Twitter that could be from the season 2 equivalent. See for yourself in the gallery down below:

So, what are we looking at here? Well, we know that Ahsoka Tano is set to make an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 (played by Rosario Dawson!), so the rider on the left is almost certainly her. This indicates that the rider in front is probably The Clone Wars‘ Captain Rex. Rex was a former Clone Captain and Anakin Skywalker’s second in command during the Clone Wars. He managed to remove his inhibitor chip before Order 66 was issued, joined the Rebellion and fought in the Battle of Endor.

In addition, the characters appear to be riding Loth-Wolves. These creatures appeared in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, and are large, intelligent wolf-like creatures with a strong connection to the Force. They’re also very rare, with most considering them long-extinct by the time The Mandalorian is set. They’re also the creation of Dave Filoni, so it makes sense he’d want them in season 2.

If Captain Rex is going to turn up, then I can’t think of anyone better to play him than Jango Fett himself, Temuera Morrison. Rex is, after all, supposed to be a clone of Jango, and as Morrison is now roughly the right age for The Mandalorian‘s Rex, why pick anyone else?