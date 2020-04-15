Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale To Premiere On Star Wars Day

After seven seasons and six excruciating years of absence, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will conclude the story on the most appropriate day possible: May 4th.

When the Mouse House announced that Dave Filoni’s hit animated show would return for a seventh and final season, some were skeptical of their decision and deemed it a marketing move to win back the hearts of Star Wars fans after the controversial Last Jedi. Still, it’s safe to say that said fans could barely contain their excitement, as they’d finally get to see a proper conclusion to their favorite storyline from the Prequels era.

In fact, from what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, the producers have tried their best to wrap everything up as seamlessly as possible. After reintroducing Ahsoka and exploring her identity after leaving the Jedi Order for good, the last story arc will get us into the highly anticipated Siege of Mandalore, where Ahsoka and Maul will engage each other in an epic lightsaber duel.

Additionally, it would seem that Anakin and Obi-Wan will also join in on the fight with the Grand Army of the Republic, but the Separatists will launch their own counterattack on Coruscant, the seat of the Galactic Republic, and abduct Chancellor Palpatine, leading directly into Revenge of the Sith.

Suffice to say, the four remaining episodes will be full of action, spectacle, and emotion. And to top it all off, the finale will actually premiere on May 4th, which is commemorated by fans as the official and annual Star Wars day.

Of course, some would argue that we already know what’s going to happen by the end of Episode III and Order 66, but Ashley Eckstein recently teased us that the Siege of Mandalore arc will change how people see the Skywalker Saga.

That’s certainly a high bar, and a tough resolution to live up to, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves as the final four episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiere every Friday on Disney Plus. Don’t miss them!