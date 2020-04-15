New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Photos Tease Anakin And Ahsoka’s Reunion

After many years of waiting, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will finally get into the Siege of Mandalore story arc this Friday.

The next couple of weeks are going to be full of excitement and emotion for fans of that galaxy far, far away. While the last season of Dave Filoni’s animated series sure took its time to arrive at this highly anticipated story arc, we’re just glad that we’ll finally be able to watch it, especially considering that the revival of the show was almost like a miracle.

Up until now, we’ve witnessed the latest developments in the war against the Confederacy of Independent Systems and even got to spend a few episodes with everyone’s favorite Snips, Ahsoka Tano. Now, the Mandalorians have hired the help of the former Jedi Padawan to retake their homeworld from Darth Maul.

In the upcoming episode, titled “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” the Droid Army launches an assault on Coruscant and General Grievous kidnaps Chancellor Palpatine. Now, Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue the Chancellor.

Suffice it to say, and as we saw in the final TV spot for the show, Anakin and Ahsoka will be reunited. As for how things will turn out, well, that’s anyone’s guess at this point. But if you can’t possibly bring yourself to wait for two more days, these newly released images from the next episode will help quench your thirst.

As you may recall from Ahsoka’s appearance in Rebels, she revealed that the last time she saw Anakin, he was rushing to save the Chancellor. So, it’s safe to say that their paths will diverge once again, but will Skywalker ask his Padawan to stay? Of course, we already know that she’ll refuse, but fans have always wondered how differently things would’ve turned out for the Chosen One had Ahsoka been there in those defining moments to help her Master overcome the pull of the dark side.

I guess we’ll never know for sure, but all signs indicate that Filoni still plans to break your heart with Order 66, even if you already know how things will end. So, don’t miss out on the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as they premiere each Friday on Disney Plus.