Ahsoka Just Broke A Big Jedi Rule In Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The last chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is finally doing Ahsoka Tano justice by giving her a fully fleshed-out story arc after Dave Filoni left the character’s fate in an ambiguous state in previous seasons.

When Lucasfilm decided to conclude The Clone Wars with a shortened sixth season, the producers had to scrap many of their plans and try to tie in loose threads as seamlessly as possible. Obviously, this didn’t appease fan hunger, especially since many were hoping to see the animated series lead into Revenge of the Sith. Now, backed up by years of fruitful campaigning, the hit show has returned with a seventh and final run consisting of 12-episodes, and it promises to give us the ending that Dave Filoni originally penned for the series, featuring the Siege of Mandalore story arc and the return of Ahsoka, not to mention delving deeper into Order 66 and the final days of the Clone Wars.

As for the fate of everyone’s favorite Snips, last week’s episode saw the former Jedi Padawan struggle to get by in the lower levels of Coruscant after leaving her life at the Temple. In the latest outing, “Deal No Deal,” Ahsoka finished repairing her speeder bike and was preparing to say goodbye to Trace when her sister Rafa arrived with a new assignment. The young Tano decides to help the sisters out, and they end up on a mission to deliver spice to the Pyke crime syndicate through Kessel.

Obviously, this didn’t sit well with Ahsoka and led to a heated debate with Rafa, who still couldn’t trust her sister’s new friend. In the argument, Trace dumps their spice load, leaving the trio with nothing to bargain with. Ultimately, Ahsoka decides to use the Jedi mind trick on the Pykes, deceiving them into paying them in credit and letting them go without offering anything in return.

Of course, fans are now arguing if this really is the Jedi way, but if you think about it, Ahsoka no longer sees herself as an acolyte of the Order. And so, despite the fact that this solution was morally grey, so far as the Jedi Code is concerned, Ahsoka did still manage to save her friends.

Now it remains to be seen how the three will dig themselves out of this new-sprung hole, but we’ll find out soon enough, as all-new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiere every Friday on Disney Plus.