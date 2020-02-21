The seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut today on Disney+ and executive producer Dave Filoni is here to tease us about how the events of the final 12-episode run will lead to Revenge of the Sith.

Filoni’s animated TV show not only served as an expansion of the Prequel era and its stories but also a bridge that connected the last two Star Wars movies before Disney’s Sequel Trilogy came along. When the series came to an abrupt end in 2014 though, the producers had to forsake their plans and wrap everything up in a shortened season. And while we still received tons of explanations as to how Palpatine’s evil plan came to fruition, we never got to see how everything led up to Anakin and Obi-Wan rushing to save the Chancellor over Coruscant which was seemingly under attack from Separatist forces at the beginning of Revenge of the Sith.

Well, it would seem that Filoni wishes to explore the events of the concluding entry of the Prequel Trilogy in a more profound way now. In a new interview with EW, the showrunner had the following to say about how the final season will play into Episode III:

“We always knew that it ends with the third film. There’s no escaping that. It’s this inevitability. We know what happens, [but] you don’t know precisely how it happens.”

The EP had previously teased us about the conclusion of the story as a whole, noting that he wanted to honor what they were doing on the show when George Lucas was still around as a producer and narrative consultant.

In any case, considering the general dismissal of the Prequel era by the Mouse House, much to the fans’ distaste, it’ll be interesting to see the reaction to the revived final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And if you haven’t had the chance to catch up with the series yet, make sure to watch these episodes before the new run starts today.