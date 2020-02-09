Disney Reveals The 20 Most Important Clone Wars Episodes To Watch Before Season 7

The final 12-episode season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is almost upon us and now Disney+ has picked out 20 of the most important episodes to watch before the show returns in less than two weeks.

It’s a known fact that Star Wars fans are usually divided about almost everything that comes out of a galaxy far, far away. But surprisingly, this has never been the case with The Clone Wars. The critically acclaimed series came to an abrupt end in 2014 with a shortened 13-episode season, but fans have been asking the Mouse House to revive it ever since. As such, everyone collectively freaked out when they learned that Dave Filoni would be back with his hit show to conclude the story, this time in a satisfying way.

In fact, this final run promises to explore the events that lead to Revenge of the Sith and fill in the gaps. For instance, in Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Tano says the last time she saw Anakin, he was rushing off to save Chancellor Palpatine. So, a reunion and a goodbye await the master and his apprentice, and fans are positively excited to see more of these characters.

But what about those who haven’t had the chance to catch up with the series yet? Well, Lucasfilm recently gave us the perfect solution, but if you’ve missed that opportunity as well, you can just watch the most important stories as outlined by Disney+ in their list of the 20 Essential Episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Gets Epic New Poster

As seen below, this list contains 2 episodes from season 1, 7 episodes from season 2, only 1 episode from season 3, 2 episodes from season 4, and a whopping 9 episodes from season 5, while season 6 is conspicuously absent, despite featuring some of the most important episodes in the show’s entire run.

1×01: “Ambush”

1×05: “Rookies”

2×05: “Landing at Point Rain”

2×06: “Weapons Factory”

2×07: “Legacy of Terror”

2×08: “Brain Invaders”

2×12: “The Mandalore Plot”

2×13: “Voyage of Temptation”

3×02: “Arc Troopers”

4×21: “Brothers”

4×22: “Revenge”

5×06: “The Gathering”

5×01: “Revival”

5×14: “Eminence”

5×15: “Shades of Reason”

5×16: “The Lawless”

5×17: “Sabotage”

5×18: “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much”

5×19: “To Catch a Jedi”

5×20: “The Wrong Jedi”

Of course, it remains unclear why these specific episodes were picked out, but they’ll probably serve as some context for the upcoming installments when Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns on February 21st. And until then, you can catch up with the show on Disney+ if you haven’t already done so. Trust us, it’ll be worth your while.