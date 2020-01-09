Let it never be said that fanbases on the internet don’t wear their heart on their sleeves. When it comes to all things Star Wars, fanatics are quick to voice their glee (or even despair) on the likes of Twitter and other social media channels. And the announcement of the premiere date for the upcoming new season of The Clone Wars is no exception.

After the date was revealed over the weekend, people began to take to Twitter to let the world know how excited they are for the release (Star Wars enthusiasts excited about a new Star Wars? It can’t be!) Emotions have been running high for days now, with some going ballistic while others are just reliving the previous Clone Wars episodes to prepare themselves.

Of course, you can’t blame people for being so stoked and we’ve posted a choice selection of Tweets below so you can see some of the merriment that’s been going down. Suffice it to say, folks can’t wait.

Season 7 Clone Wars! Ahhhhh! This is all I’ve wanted. This has to mean Ahsoka gets a live action representation soon. (Staring at @TessaThompson_x intensifies) pic.twitter.com/qNOQrfeSyb — manic pixie dream milf (@Kelly_McKernan) January 4, 2020

GAHHH im watching some old clone wars panels and im dying were really going to see them all again in like two months im gonna be an emotional mess — ang || TROS spoilers (@r2dslew) January 4, 2020

Me and the other Clone Wars fans on February 17th #StarWars #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/fbomCMzMBq — Urban Spidey (@TheUrbanSpidey) January 7, 2020

And here we go continuing my rewatch of the prequel trilogy before starting #theclonewars series for the first time. Time for episode II…… pic.twitter.com/d5FfYSbG8H — Deathstroke & Taskmaster, LLC (@MultimediaHQ) January 7, 2020

I’m holding back tears after watching Stay Wars The Clone Wars. Frick, dawg season 5 hitting hard 😢 #starwars #theclonewars — Andrew L (@swag_dragon18) January 9, 2020

I need to start binge watching #StarWars #TheCloneWars to catch up. — 🇺🇸 𝕳𝖚𝖙𝖈𝖍 🏴‍☠️ ☃️🦌❄️ (@HutchMCMLXXV) January 9, 2020

Of course, Dave Filoni will once again be involved in the new season and as a notable force (see what we did there?) in creating Star Wars content, the upcoming run will likely be another win for fans. In fact, Filoni has said in the past that it’d be difficult to give up his creations and when asked if he’d ever hand the baton to a worthy successor, he had this to say:

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning…I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

From The Mandalorian to The Rise Of Skywalker, the last couple of months have certainly been uber busy for Star Wars fans. And with season seven of The Clone Wars now due out on February 17th, it sure is an exciting time for lovers of that far, far away galaxy. Let’s just hope the new episodes are met with the reaction that greeted the former, not the latter.