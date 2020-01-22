Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Has A Big Revenge Of The Sith Retcon

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 arrived today, teasing what’s to come in the much-anticipated final run of the animated series that’s due on Disney Plus next month. It looks to be doing more of what the show does best, too, plugging the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith by enriching the story and fleshing out the characters. The only problem is, one clip in the preview doesn’t add up with the events of Episode III.

At the 1:28 mark, the action pauses to witness a brief moment of tenderness between Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala. The pair are conversing via Holoprojector, with a touching shot seeing Anakin reaching out to Padme’s holographic hand. But if you pay attention to Padme’s other hand in this scene, you’ll notice it’s placed on her very visible baby bump. Yup, this moment takes place during her pregnancy (spoilers: it’ll be twins).

Here’s the thing, though: Anakin only found out Padme was expecting in Revenge when he returned home to Coruscant after he and Obi-Wan Kenobi had finished their tour of duty. And yet, here he is, earlier in the timeline, clearly fully aware. This is either a big slip-up, a deliberate retcon for some storytelling purpose or this clip reveals that Clone Wars season 7 will actually take place during the events of Revenge, not just before it.

As ScreenRant notes, Padme’s outfit is similar to what she wears on Mustafar, so maybe this interaction is set prior to that fateful parting of the ways. If so, this means that Anakin and Padme had another conversation prior to their final one that occurred after he had turned to the Dark Side. It’ll be interesting to see whether this is the case or not. Even if it’s just a retcon or slip-up, though, fans have gotten pretty good at explaining these continuity glitches away over the years, so it shouldn’t affect our enjoyment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 too much.