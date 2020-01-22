Darth Maul Returns In New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer

The return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was something that no one really expected. But now that the initial surprise has come and gone and the show is quickly inching closer and closer to its premiere date on Disney Plus (February 21st), the marketing machine has kicked into gear. And that’s been made very evident by the awesome new trailer that dropped online today, which you can feast your eyes on above, as it offers up roughly two minutes of tantalizing footage that’ll surely kick the hype into overdrive.

From Darth Maul to Ahsoka, and Yoda to Anakin, all your favorites return for another action-packed season of The Clone Wars that’s shaping up to be everything fans could hope for. Already, the beloved series has significantly expanded on the storylines seen in the Star Wars prequel movies and that looks to continue with this latest run as well, with the trailer teasing a few exciting new plot points that we can’t wait to see unfold. Not to mention it’ll be picking up on a few from the previous runs, too.

Indeed, season 7 will continue to fill in the gaps in between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and creator Dave Filoni has already expressed his enthusiasm and excitement for what viewers are about to witness, saying the following in an interview back in the summer.

Personally, it’s very rewarding. Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well.

From Cartoon Network to Disney’s brand new streaming service, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been on quite the journey throughout its lifetime. And we’ll certainly be tuning in to witness the show’s second coming next month. The only question that remains, though, is will you? Let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place below and stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the premiere date.