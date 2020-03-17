Watch: Ahsoka Returns In New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer

The next arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 kicks off this week and it will finally bring back Ahsoka Tano. One of the big draws of this surprise final run of the animated show was the chance to explore what happened to the Togruta heroine immediately following her exit from the Jedi order, after becoming disillusioned with them. She was held back from the first few episodes, but this week she returns. And you can get your first look at Ahsoka’s comeback in this awesome new promo.

The trailer reveals Ahsoka has ended up in the Coruscant underworld where she’ll make friends with two streetwise sisters, Trace and Rafa. Though she’s trying to lay low, Ahsoka’s combat talents and desire to help others soon make her stick out like a sore thumb. Her new friends quickly become curious about who exactly she is, but Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan warns them that it’s safer if they don’t know. Can Ahsoka really keep her past hidden, though?

The fifth episode of the season is titled “Gone With A Trace,” which is obviously a pun on Trace’s name as well as a reference to how Ahsoka isn’t exactly keeping a low profile. For more, check out the synopsis for the episode below:

After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace,” an all-new episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” this Friday, March 20th on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Gets Epic New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This dip into the character’s past comes after we already know what she gets up to in the years leading up to and proceeding the Original Trilogy, thanks to Star Wars Rebels, and even a hint at her future during the Sequel Trilogy. Remember, co-creator Dave Filoni has teased that her vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t have to mean Ahsoka is dead by this time.

Be sure to catch Star Wars: The Clone Wars as it continues Fridays on Disney Plus.