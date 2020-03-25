After the Clones foiled the Separatist plan and defeated their forces on Anaxes, Star Wars: The Clone Wars embarked on a new story arc featuring the much-anticipated return of Ahsoka Tano.

In the fifth episode, titled “Gone with a Trace,” the former Jedi Padawan found herself on the lower levels of Coruscant, trying to make do after forsaking her old life in the Temple. Ahsoka soon found a friend in Trace Martez, who was a struggling mechanic trying to make a living with his sister Rafa in the 1313 region. It was here that Ahsoka learned the depth of the Jedi’s hypocrisy, for through leading the Grand Army of the Republic in their fight against the Confederacy of Independent Systems, these warriors of peace and justice had all but forgotten about the people that they were supposed to protect.

Ahsoka quickly finds her next true calling, though, and decides to help the two sisters pay off their debts. In the next episode, “Deal No Deal,” Snips learns that Rafa and Trace are transporting goods for the Pyke Syndicate, a nefarious criminal underworld organization that the Jedi had several run-ins with in the previous seasons. After Trace makes a rash decision and puts them all in trouble, Ahsoka has to find a way to make things right, but as seen in the clip above, Rafa doesn’t seem to trust the rogue Jedi.

Lucasfilm Reveals Updated Star Wars Timeline Ahead Of Final Season Of Clone Wars 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With only 7 episodes left, it seems that Dave Filoni is taking his time building to the events of Revenge of the Sith, especially since there are still a lot of plot threads to weave together, including the Siege of Mandalore and the return of Darth Maul. Additionally, the EP has promised to give Ahsoka a proper ending this time, which may explain where she ended up before the events of Star Wars Rebels.

At any rate, make sure to not miss out on all-new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as they premiere every Friday on Disney Plus.