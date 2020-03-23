Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars since the 2008 movie, has stated that the final season will give the young warrior her true ending.

Ahsoka is without a doubt one of the most popular characters in the entirety of the Star Wars canon, and her return to The Clone Wars has been a welcome one after her story was unfairly truncated when the series was cancelled after Lucasfilm was sold to Disney.

Eckstein was recently interviewed by Syfy Wire about her anticipated return to the series, and had this to say:

“When Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi Order at the end of season 5, that was never meant to be the end of Ahsoka’s storyline. We were almost done with season 6 when we got the news that the show was canceled and there were several more stories and episodes that were meant to be produced and meant to be made in order to wrap up our characters’ storylines. So we knew that the show and these characters didn’t get a proper ending. But these next eight episodes that you’re gonna see will wrap up Ahsoka’s storyline in The Clone Wars. So I can’t say much, but it’s definitely giving our girl her proper ending for the series… I also wanna be careful and say post these next eight episodes, even I don’t know what happens.”

Fans have wanted to see what happened to Ahsoka ever since her departure from the Jedi back in 2013. Although she turned up again in Rebels, significantly more powerful and a key player in the formation of the Rebellion, the length of time between the two points in Ahsoka’s life left much of her story untold, a gap that this season will partially bridge.

Although it has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s been widely reported that Rosario Dawson will be portraying Ahsoka in season 2 of The Mandalorian, so we probably haven’t seen the last of the Twi’lek Jedi. However, the sense of closure promised by this final season of The Clone Wars will surely give Ahsoka the send off she always deserved.