‘This one almost needs a warning label’: If you haven’t seen this image of unamused Granny Trump, it’s about to make your day

Donald Trump loves making other people the butt of his lazy, immature, and unfunny attempts at jokes. In fact, it’s probably his dominant personality trait — who could forget his heinous attempt at mimicking disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski at a 2015 rally?

With that in mind, he’s made himself fair game for the same level of petty mockery — and it’s all the more satisfying when such mockery is directed at him, given that he can’t take it. Don’t dish it out if you don’t like getting some back, Donald.

A hilarious (admittedly doctored) image of an unamused Trump looking like a miserable grandma has been circulating on social media. Captions accompanying it joke that Trump has aged since Kamala Harris became his presumptive opponent in the 2024 presidential race. When posted on X, it garnered an enthusiastic response from people who believe it’s precisely the kind of ribbing the tangerine terror deserves.

How did X react?

Damn, Trump sure has aged a lot since he learned he’ll be facing Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/BZsEcF2qdl — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 24, 2024

X users found the image hilarious, with one humorously pointing out, “LOL! This one almost needs a warning label.”

Some posters agreed it might actually be more aesthetically pleasing than Trump’s real face, with comments including “That’s the best he’s looked in a long time 😂,” “I think he’s looking younger on this one.” and “Actually I’d say it’s an improvement.”

Other users simply expressed their love for the mocking image, with one saying, “This has to be the best post ever,” another writing, “LOL! That is priceless!🤣” and another going heavy on the laughing emojis, typing, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

The comments also featured comparisons to other people. One user said, “Looks kinda like Phil Spector 😂😂😂”, another commented, “Never realized how much he looks like Marge Schott,” one wrote, “He looks like a Doctor Who villain 🤣🤣🤣” and someone said, “Huh. A striking resemblance to his mother.”

Of course, some bitter Trump cultists were defending him, with one writing, “And he would still end up being a better president.” Awww, diddums.

