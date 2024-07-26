‘It’s the approving nod at the end’: Mom is on son’s first flight as a pilot, and she’s not above giving him sass when there’s a delay

No matter how young or old their kids are, moms can’t help but brag about them. Whether their five-year-old drew a charming picture or their 18-year-old made breakfast by themselves, moms are our personal cheerleaders who make us feel great, even if we’re doing the most basic things. Or at least that’s how it usually goes…

TikTok user @molly.glynnejones shared a hilarious story of a time when she and her mom were passengers on a plane with their brother and son as the pilot. Since this was his first official time flying, this was super exciting for the family. But their mom wasn’t thrilled about a delay and we can’t get over her facial expressions.

As Molly humorously pointed out, their mom gave “an approving nod at the end” of the pilot’s announcement. It must have been so cool for her to see her child all grown up and living out his dream. We do have to make it clear that Molly replied to several comments and said their mom is definitely proud of her pilot son and the whole family celebrated this amazing achievement. Their mom just couldn’t help but show her annoyance at the delay.

After one TikTok user said Molly’s mom “reminds me of Princess Di” (the highest praise), another user said they would tell the other passengers where their mom was sitting. Molly said it’s “lovely” as “He comes out and chats to us and has champagne sent back.”

We can relate to Molly’s mom because who hasn’t wanted to make a face or roll their eyes when a flight takes longer than it’s supposed to (which seems to be every flight anyone takes these days)? Even if we don’t get the worst seat on our flight or see someone trying to be unfaithful to their spouse, travel can be wild and messy. And getting to our destination usually takes much longer than we would like it to.

Unfortunately, it seems like sometimes, airlines could fix delays that occur. According to CBC, when Transport Canada examined 199,000 delays in Canada in 2022, they found that 87,500 were considered “within carrier control.” That doesn’t make us feel any better, of course. And our spring and summer 2024 vacations might have started with some stress: CNBC.com reported that there were more than 6,000 East Coast delays on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. Let’s channel Molly’s great (and proud) mom the next time this happens to us.

