‘That’s my second cousin by marriage’: Flight takes a turn when woman spies husband openly cheating on his wife in front of the whole plane

Is there anything TikTok hates more than a cheater? It’s truly impressive how the good people of TikTok come together to give the unfaithful significant others of the world their just deserts. Woe betide any two-timing husband who ends up getting exposed on TattleTok — the side of TikTok preserved for outing cheaters — because I guarantee it will not end well for you.

Maybe the most extreme example we’ve ever seen, though, has just taken place thanks to user @carolinerened — who shared a video of a married man aggressively flirting with another woman on her United Airlines flight, and TikTok had already deduced his identity before the plane had even landed.

In a video that took off quicker than her flight, Caroline surreptitiously recorded the guy engaging in the kind of shameless, unsubtle mating rituals that you usually only see in a nature documentary. “If this man is your husband flying United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he’s probably going to be staying with Katy tonight,” Caroline warned in her caption.

Caroline, who seems to have become a self-appointed private detective for this guy’s poor wife, goes on to explain that the airborne adulterer met the woman he was with, Katy, at the airport bar and “they haven’t left each other’s [side] since then.” He even convinced Katy to switch seats so she could sit with him for the flight. As she was sitting so close to them, Caroline overheard a ton of contextual clues about this man’s identity: he’s from Fort Worth, he claims to be president of his company, he’s a keen surfer, and he says that his 8-year-old daughter just danced in the opening of this weekend’s Houston Astros game. And yes, he was brazenly wearing his wedding ring the whole time.

Despite posting this late Sunday night, TikTok immediately got to work in uncovering who this guy was. Sure enough, they succeeded — his name is Scott and folks found his personal Instagram, Katy’s personal Instagram, and even his wife’s Facebook — so yes, at least one person has directly informed his wife. The video went so viral, in fact, that those who know the flighty couple ended up finding it.

“Wow she looks [like] my sis in law Katie…” someone wrote. “We live in TX. I can’t wait for the update.” Meanwhile, another commenter knows Scott. “OMG that’s my second cousin by marriage,” they admitted. As much as Scott has become Public Enemy No. 1, though, others aren’t letting Katy off the hook. “We need the same energy for Miss Katie because I’m sure she saw the ring too,” reads one comment. All in all, that was one cheater foiled in record time. “5 Hours = 6,670 comments, 47k likes, 6,900 saves, & 2,300 shares…” said one commenter. “This man ain’t even had time to make it home!” Guys, didn’t any of you have work on Monday morning?

It’s an old cliche that a straying spouse claims they’re on a work trip when actually they’re on a very different kind of trip, but it nonetheless remains quite common. According to data compiled from 100,000 people, 36% of men have cheated on their partners while claiming to be on a business trip. The same is true of 13% of women.

Maybe in an age where TikTok can cancel them before they’ve even done the deed, however, these kinds of people might think twice. As one woman commented:

“Me to my husband as he’s walking out the door for a work trip: ‘If you decide to act up, TikTok has my back.’ Him, looking hella confused: ‘What?’ ‘Have a good trip, dear!'”

