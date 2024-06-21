‘God wanted you to see that’: Lazy boyfriend doesn’t bother cleaning up after cheating on girlfriend, so she literally has the receipts

When a woman suspects she’s being cheated on, she often spends weeks or months exploring every avenue to ensure she has the receipts to prove it. That won’t be necessary for TikTok user @keepingup.withkeke, however, since her boyfriend — now ex-boyfriend — was kind enough to provide them for himself.

It’s rare that a cheater just provides you with proof of their infidelity, but that’s exactly what Keke’s former man did, albeit inadvertently. She was up for a visit in Tampa, where her long-distance beau was living, when she noticed a mess on his counter. That mess ultimately resulted in their relationship’s breakdown, and all because her former boyfriend couldn’t clean up after himself.

Not cheating would have been nice too, of course, but to leave the proof out in the open for Keke to find? That’s just sheer laziness. In a video shared to Keke’s TikTok page, it shows as the creator stumbles across a literal pile of evidence that proves without a doubt that her boyfriend was galavanting around town with someone else, and she was nice enough to share it with the world.

Early into a visit with her boo, Keke was perusing his space when she discovered a pile of trash on his counter. Situated on top was a receipt from the pair’s recent outing, but buried underneath were a smattering of other receipts. Each and every one painted a picture of just what this man had been doing while Keke was away — and it wasn’t good.

As Keke makes her way through the stack of crumpled proof, she finds ample evidence of infidelity. Numerous receipts could leave the question open — maybe he’s just hungry, and wanted two meals? — except for the glaring addition of guest numbers. Several of the receipts reveal that two guests were present at the meal, outing Keke’s former beau for the cheater he is.

Noting that “this is how stupid men are,” Keke largely seems aghast at the forgetfulness — or perhaps sheer apathy — that led to such an obvious mistake. She even notes that typically a hunt for infidelity would include a partner’s phone, social media, and other obvious things — but who needs digital receipts when paper ones are ready and waiting?

Keke revealed, later on, the story behind she and mystery man’s three month relationship, and made it clear that he is officially in the rear-view. She doesn’t stick around for cheaters, and certainly not for cheaters who can’t even put in the effort to hide their misdeeds. She’s since moved on, and is happily living her best life without a lazy unfaithful man weighing her down.

