Screengrabs via @quinnleesgirlfriend/TikTok
‘TikTok find her, she needs to know’: Hero cruise-goer calls out seafaring cheater who has two women on the same boat

Cruise drama always has a distinct flavor to it.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 10:52 am

Unlike what some may lead you to believe, TikTok isn’t just for mindless scrolling. Sometimes, the app is there for you when you most need it, providing information you wouldn’t get otherwise. Like information about your boyfriend’s whereabouts, for example.

Discovering that a partner is cheating is never a pleasant experience, but I think it’s safe to say that everyone would rather find out than live in blissful ignorance. This is exactly what a TikToker known as Dusty (@quinnleesgirlfriend) thought when she posted a video exposing an alleged affair aboard the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship. In the short clip, Dusty is seen holding in her laughter and shock as she witnesses a situation that would have anyone’s head turning. According to her, a boy with a girlfriend named Paige had a different girl in his room, and to make matters worse, it sounded like Paige was aboard that very same cruise ship.

Dusty was not about to let that slide, so she posted the video directly addressing Paige and telling her about what her boyfriend was up to behind her back. The TikToker’s hope was that Paige would see the clip and be made aware of the situation, and with over four million views, the chances of that happening aren’t too bad. “TikTok find her. She needs to know,” reads the post’s caption.

@quinnleesgirlfriend

Tiktok find her. She needs to know. #fyp #paige #springbreak #boyfriend #vacation #relationship #oasisoftheseas #girls #girlfriend #cheating

♬ original sound – summer audios

Some TikTok users found the situation too wild to be true, while others were left waiting for an update on the story. Thankfully, Dusty provided us all with a follow-up video, in which she explains exactly what went down and how she reached her conclusion about the affair.

Apparently, she had been walking back to her room with her cousin when they overheard a loud argument in one of the cruise’s hallways. Well, “argument” is a generous term, considering that the assumed cheater was getting yelled at for being underage, drunk, and having a girl in his bed while Paige was somewhere else, under the impression that he had been sleeping.

@quinnleesgirlfriend

Replying to @becky_stevens #fyp #springbreak #vacation #oasisoftheseas #cruisetok #cruisewithme #boyfriend #relationship #girls #girlfriend #cheating #forthegirlies #cruise #paige

♬ original sound – Dusty

We can’t be 100% sure that Paige is that boy’s girlfriend, but from Dusty’s retelling of the situation, it seems like a safe assumption. Of course, the original video reached an insane number of women named Paige, who all had brief heart attacks before realizing it wasn’t about them. “You managed to summon so many Paiges” one TikTok user pointed out, while Paige #27 shared her short-lived panic: “Me watching this scaring myself as I’m next to my blond bf who is not on Oasis of the Seas.”

Although finding out that you have a cheater for a boyfriend is a less-than-ideal way of spending your vacation, there are far worse things that can happen on a cruise. According to the Maritime Injury Guide, there were 448 major cruise ship accidents in the U.S. between 2005 and 2023, and 16 people died in such incidents between 2005 and 2011. Compared to this, getting cheated on by your teenage boyfriend doesn’t exactly feel like the end of the world.

We don’t know if Paige ever found out about the cheating, but when she does, hopefully she’ll be able to move on with her life. She’s better off without him anyway.

