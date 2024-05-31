‘Buy a house that can be moved’: Woman finds out her partner is a cheater so she takes off in their mobile home when he’s at work

People say that revenge is a dish best served cold, and they’re absolutely right. The colder, the better it feels, especially when you’ve just been betrayed by someone you thought you could trust with your eyes closed — someone like your husband.

We all know there are a lot of cheaters out there, but naturally, no one ever expects their partner to be one. That was the case with TikTok user Nata Nix (@nataandjay), who discovered that her husband had been cheating on her after a 23-year-long relationship. Regardless of how long you’ve been with someone, this type of betrayal always hurts, but to find out that you have wasted over two decades of your life with a cheater must sting particularly bad. While most of us would simply break the marriage off and cry ourselves to sleep, this TikToker took a pettier yet more satisfying path.

When Nix discovered what her lying husband had been up to behind her back, she made plans to sell their mobile home. She didn’t stop there, though. After selling it without her husband’s knowledge, Nix arranged for the mobile home to be moved while he was at work, making it so that he came back to… well, nothing. Instead of the place he used to live in, there is now an empty piece of land. The TikToker reasons that if her husband had been cheating, he must’ve been looking for a new family and home, as he clearly didn’t appreciate what he already had. I have to say, it’s hard to argue with that logic.

Thankfully, Nix was able to find love soon after the terrible discovery and is now living happily with her new sweetheart. In a follow-up video, she explains how she planned her big revenge for over a year, which gave her enough time to heal from the betrayal. After selling the house, she divorced and stopped having contact with her now-former husband, and in the same year, she got engaged to someone who treats her right.

Nata Nix’s story has gone viral, and it’s easy to understand why. Everyone who has ever been cheated on can relate to her pain, and those who can’t are still able to appreciate her perfectly executed revenge plan. “This was diabolical… AND GENIUS!” one person commented, while another wrote: “This revenge wasn’t served cold, IT WAS FROZEN!” Meanwhile, other folks are taking inspiration from Nix, making mental notes to “buy a house that can be moved” just in case they’re ever cheated on, and advising other women to take a page out of her book: “Safest thing a woman can do nowadays. Don’t ask questions or argue and fight. JUST GO!”

Of course, revenge can be thrilling, but before you go off to get yourself a house on wheels, you should be aware of its downsides. As reported by NPR, 20 million U.S. citizens live in mobile homes, as they’re often more affordable than traditional houses, however, the chances of them being repaired after natural disasters strike are pretty low. This is because not all states provide enough monetary aid to mobile home residents, so it’s best to think twice before you move into one with the sole purpose of achieving the perfect revenge.

If you have any other effective plans to get back at a cheater, though, go right ahead. Oh, and don’t forget to share with the class. There’s always someone out there who could use the inspo.

