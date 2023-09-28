‘Guess the wife knows now too’: Cheater’s girlfriend exposes affair by turning his car into a written confession

Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats, and yes, we're channeling our inner Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood, Shaggy, TLC, Rihanna, and Dolly Parton are just a few of the most widely regarded artists in music history, and also in the specific genre of infidelity ballads. No matter the genre or the decade, there are songs a plenty written about love gone wrong and cheating partners, and while the relatability is nice, it’s sort of exhausting to think that people still can’t be faithful.

TikTok has been reeling lately with stories of infidelity and romance gone wrong, and we’re not sure infidelity or sneaking around was ever something someone should feel confident in getting away with, but in the digital age, you’re really just playing a stupid game. You know what they say about stupid games, right? When you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, and a video on the social platform proves that sometimes that stupid prize is a hefty dose of public humiliation.

Yep, you saw that right. JR got caught up in the midst of quite the love triangle, and the wife called the new beau to let them know that they’re seeing someone who is, quite frankly, trifling. It’s not a good look for someone to be unfaithful, so when the girlfriend (we’re assuming) caught wind of the infidelity, she took to his car to let him know that he wasn’t just caught, he was done for.

To add insult to injury, she even threw in a LMAO, and we’re sure she wasn’t laughing. Or maybe she was, you know — the maniacal kind when you find out you’ve been wasting your time on a no good excuse for a man.

One thing most men care deeply about is the state of their car, so this scorned partner knew what they were doing when deciding to put his business out there on what is likely a prized posession. Maybe public humiliation is his thing because JR — he’s still driving the car with his not-so-secret rendezvous on full display; in fact, he’s been doing so for a few weeks now.

Not only has the car been seen on the roads, but those who have happened upon it have crafted TikTok videos of their own with different songs about cheating playing in the background, and we just can’t get enough of them.

We know what you want now, and we’ve already got you covered; yes, there are other videos of the car being driven, and we’ve found them for you, too. For one, Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” in the background of this video is just *chef kiss*:

Now, after seeing yet another video on TikTok about infidelity, another question likely comes to your mind — and you’re not alone in asking that one either. Why the heck do people cheat? What is it about remaining faithful that feels harder than climbing Mt. Everest for some people?

The Journal of Sex Research compiled a study to help us answer the age-old question that boggles our minds more than comprehending why people are still trying to decide if they’re on Team Conrad or not.

Healthline notes that participants were comprised of 259 women, 213 men, and 23 people who didn’t list their gender as male or female. Altogether, of the 495 studied, eight “main” reasons that cheating occurred seemed to pop up most often.

The first is anger, which seems like the most obvious response and also the one that garners the most upset in me. I’ve been outraged before, so angry I felt like I literally saw red, but I didn’t turn that into an excuse to crawl into someone else’s bed. I guess I digress, though.

The next is falling out of love, and I dare say that the most productive way to prevent cheating in this instance is to simply be open with your partner about how you’re feeling, but I guess that’s again too complex a thought.

Situational factors and opportunity, commitment issues, unmet needs, sexual desire, wanting variety, and low self-esteem round out the main reasons people cheat, and if you’re as let down with the list as we are, then cheers to you.

There are a million things people could use as an excuse to be unfaithful, but we learned about promises and keeping our hands to ourselves in kindergarten, so forgive us if we’re running out of sympathy for people who just don’t get it.