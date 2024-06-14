‘I have never been so enraged for another person’: Cheater abandons pregnant girlfriend for a trip to Mexico, gets instant karma

Not everyone believes in karma, but even the most skeptical people have to admit that sometimes the universe moves in truly remarkable ways. What goes around comes around, and this cheater has learned that lesson the hard way.

When he left his 34-week pregnant girlfriend alone to take his mistress on a vacation to Mexico, Chris clearly wasn’t prepared for anything to go wrong. Unfortunately for him, though, his partner of 7 years, Kristen Kelly, would find out everything and expose him on TikTok for over 11 million people to see. Through tears, she expressed her rage and sadness toward the father of her unborn child, who left her all alone with their other daughter to go on what he described as a weekend-long business trip. Kelly thought her boyfriend would be just an hour away from their home, but instead, he took off to Mexico with one of her friends.

If discovering your partner cheated on you hurts, imagine how painful it must be to find out he did so with your friend. It’s a double back-stabbing. But wait, there’s more! Chris didn’t just ditch his pregnant girlfriend to go on vacation, oh no; he also used Kelly’s money to do it. According to her, the trip to Mexico had been paid for by her and was supposed to be for their family. Clearly, Chris had other plans, but not even he could’ve predicted the disaster that followed.

During their trip, the cheater and his lover, Kalyn, got into a motorcycle accident and her family created a GoFundMe. For what exactly, we aren’t sure, but we can only assume it was an effort to get aid for the medical expenses. Regardless, it’s a good thing they did, as it was thanks to that GoFundMe that Kelly found out what her baby daddy had been up to.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained that she now wants this situation to die, and for that reason, she decided to not talk about Chris anymore. She also tells viewers that this cheating incident was not a one-time thing, as she has since found out that he took their eldest daughter with him to “go visit another woman and her children,” while Kelly was at home sick. And here we were, thinking this story couldn’t get even worse.

Kristen Kelly’s story has been met with a wave of sadness, support, and outrage from TikTok users. “Your life is not ruined. You have your children. The TRASH TOOK ITSELF OUT,” one person commented on the video, while another wrote: “I have never been so enraged for another person… I am so sorry.”

While getting into a motorcycle accident is never something pleasant, it’s hard for folks not to feel some satisfaction toward Chris’ instant karma. According to Forbes Advisor, “motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die” in accidents, so this cheater should count himself lucky for making it out alive. Oh, and next time he takes a vacation, he better think twice about using it as an opportunity to cheat lest the universe strike him down once again.

