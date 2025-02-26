Family of Kylie Jenner’s hairstylist thanks her for covering funeral bill as she deals with ‘unbearable pain’

Kylie Jenner is covering the expenses of her hairstylist and best friend Jesus Guerrero’s funeral. The deceased’s family confirmed the news on a GoFundMe page initially created to help with the bills.

Guerrero, who worked with Jenner since 2019, passed away on Saturday after falling sick while on a work trip to Dubai to style Jennifer Lopez. The singer tagged him in a post about the trip, posted Feb. 19. His sister Gris described the death as “sudden” and “unexpected” in that same website.

The page was then edited on Tuesday to note that Jenner was stepping in to cover the funeral bills. “We created [this fundraiser] thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves,” the update explained. It continued by thanking the socialite for her help: “Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”

As for the $96 000 that have already been raised, Guerrero’s family says they will “go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home,” as well as any “unexpected expenses to settle his assets.”

Jenner described Guerrero as “more than a friend” in a social media post honoring his memory shared Tuesday. “He was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she continued.

In the lengthy text, the 27-year-old highlighted the vital role the hairstylist played in her life, noting, “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.” Jenner confessed that the pain of losing her friend was “unbearable” and that she “would give anything for one more deep talk.” “I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say,” she concluded.

Jenner’s sisters, Kim and Khloe also shared heartfelt condolences to their own pages, as well as singers Rosalia, Rosé, and Kali Uchis. They were joined by Lopez, who remembered Guerrero as “gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful.”

Rumors are currently running rampant about the hairstylist’s cause of death, based on the supposed Instagram story of Hamed Afshari, the CEO of a medical spa in Santa Monica. Afshari claims Guerrero was “abandoned” in the Middle Eastern country for being too sick to fly, only to return to L.A. and die of pneumonia in hospital, according to a screenshot shared on X.

As he told Matt Cullen in 2022, Guerrerro was born and raised in Pasadena, Texas, by his great aunt after his parents’ marriage fell apart due to their young age. Before moving to L.A., he was working at a salon in Houston as well as doing as many odd jobs as he could to save up for his dream of becoming a celebrity hairstylist. His first big break into that world came when he started working with Trisha Paytas and, later, with entrepreneur Lilly Ghalichi.

Guerrero became one of the most prolific celebrity hairstylists in the industry and was responsible for the looks in countless magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, Variety, and Vanity Fair, as well as numerous high fashion campaigns. He was best known for his collaborations with Kylie Jenner. Guerrero was 34.

