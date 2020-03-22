Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finally Revealed What Happened To Ahsoka

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally reveals what happened to Ahsoka Tano after she left the Jedi Order.

With the character making her live-action debut in The Rise of Skywalker alongside the rest of the Jedi to encourage Rey and returning later this year in the second season of The Mandalorian, the Force has been really strong with everyone’s favorite Snips lately. Now, after months of waiting with fiery anticipation, fans got to see the former Jedi Padawan finally make a comeback on the last season of The Clone Wars.

In the fifth episode of season 7, titled “Gone with a Trace,” we quickly learn that Ahsoka has been trying to get by on Coruscant after forsaking her life as a Jedi Knight. Unfortunately for young Tano, though, she ends up crashing into the lower levels of the planet city. There, she meets Trace Martez, who agrees to help her fix her speeder bike. It’s here that Ahsoka further realizes the hypocrisy of the Jedi Council and the fact that they’ve abandoned all these people across the galaxy to fend for themselves while focusing their attention on politics and a war that seems to never end.

Additionally, through this episode, Ahsoka refuses to reveal that she was a Jedi Knight before. She seems to not have her lightsaber with her as well, not to mention her reluctance to use Force powers in several life-threatening situations.

Ultimately, though, in order to save Trace from certain death, Ahsoka uses the Force, probably making up the episode’s coolest moment. Perhaps ever so subtly, “Gone with a Trace” is teaching the character that while she may no longer be a Jedi, she can still use her abilities to help those who are in need.

We don’t know how she’s going to end up reuniting with her old mentor or even find herself dueling Darth Maul on Mandalore, but we’re excited to see what awaits her through the rest of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 every Friday on Disney Plus.