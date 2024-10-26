Hobby Lobby continues to lose shoppers as its rank reputation rouses further suspicions

Hobby Lobby is growing its controversial political ties again instead of its customer base. The retailer faces a wave of boycotts due to allegations that its founder, David Green, has donated shady amounts to far-right causes.

A report by The Wall Street Journal found that Green has donated seven million dollars to the Servant Foundation, a conservative group that wants to suppress voting and contest the election if Trump loses. Remember the “He Gets Us” campaign? The ad that promoted Jesus’ message of inclusivity and somehow made its way to the Super Bowl? The Servant Foundation was behind that campaign. Green has been promoting far-right values publicly for a while now, and his actions are hurting his business.

Hobby Lobby was once a beloved destination for craft hobbyists; now, it’s facing an exodus of shoppers. Customers who frequented the aisles of Hobby Lobby are reconsidering their loyalty. Many of them are disturbed by Green’s financial support for right-wing groups. X user @LeibmanAlain, posted the report and had people chiming in with reasons why people don’t shop at the retailer anymore.

David Green, founder of Hobby Lobby, has reportedly donated millions of dollars to dark-money, right-wing groups whose objective is to suppress voting and contest the election if Trump loses. Please consider buying your craft and hobby products elsewhere. https://t.co/RzU6lRG8ic — Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) October 24, 2024

X user @youroldteacher had a very good reason to stop shopping at Hobby Lobby. She had an issue with how the retailer treats women. Hobby Lobby had a legal battle to deny female employees access to contraceptives under its health plan. This lawsuit went to the Supreme Court, and the court decided that corporations had the right to refuse contraceptives in their health plan coverage. Isn’t this crazy? Why should an employer care about something that doesn’t affect the workspace, at all? We can understand the Christian values, but treating women like this truly deserves a boycott. We don’t have the numbers, but would it be too far-fetched to guess not many women still work at Hobby Lobby?

I haven't shopped at Hobby Lobby in years, and I am in the crafting business. Their ideas about women are repulsive. They've been donating to Trump and far-right causes forever. — YouroldEnglishteacher (@youroldteacher) October 25, 2024

Another user added one more reason to avoid the retailer: The company’s purchase of stolen artifacts. Yes, the retailer’s disrespect isn’t limited to women only; it also disgustingly treats entire cultures. Hobby Lobby was involved in an artifact-stealing scandal where it smuggled stolen artifacts and refused to give them back to the rightful cultures.

I quit shopping there when they decided employees didn't deserve health insurance, females didn't deserve contraceptives, then decided to buy stolen artifacts yet they supposedly promote christian values while ignoring the values of the guy they claim to follow. #FakeXtians — Democracy Mama (@HemmingsenAnita) October 25, 2024

The outrage customers feel is understandable. Green’s money came from Hobby Lobby, and that money ended up in organizations with horrible intentions. The Servant Foundation has also donated over $50 million to groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization widely criticized for its stance on LGBTQ rights. It’s not that Hobby Lobby is a bad retailer; it’s the actions and values Green supports and promotes. People will no longer support a business they view as hypocritical.

Green is supposedly promoting Christian values, but there is nothing Christian about sabotaging an election. The attack on the U.S. Capitol we witnessed in 2021 is not something that should happen again. Handing out seven million dollars to an organization that supports contesting an election is something that a lot of people won’t agree with.

