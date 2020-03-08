Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Will Make Order 66 Even More Tragic

We’ve wanted to see another season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a long time, but are we prepared for what’s to come in the last few episodes of the animated series?

Getting back The Clone Wars was almost like a miracle, especially since the show’s cancellation seemed like a final deal. Besides, the Mouse House was moving ahead with series like Rebels, so returning to the days of the Republic seemed unlikely. Add that to Disney’s general reluctance to acknowledge the Prequel era and you’ll realize why fans unequivocally freaked out when it was announced that Dave Filoni was resurrecting the series for a final 12-episode season.

One other thing that’s really exciting about this last run is the fact that we’re going to get a proper ending, unlike the shortened season 6 which didn’t give us any meaningful resolutions besides Yoda’s ominous trip to learn the secrets of the Force. This time around, the producers want the story to fill in the gaps and lead directly into Revenge of the Sith, with the series finale presumably taking place during the events of the movie.

As such, fans speculate that we’re going to experience the incident of Order 66 from an even more tragic standpoint. After all, it was The Clone Wars that gave us a closer look at these Clone troopers and their Jedi leaders, so it’ll be heartbreaking to see how each of these characters will react in the context of the animated series when the moment of reckoning comes.

Of course, Filoni has a lot to tackle in the remaining 9 episodes, including story threads like the return of Ahsoka Tano, the siege of Mandalore, and the former’s encounter with the fan-favorite Sith-turned-rogue Darth Maul.

Ultimately, all of these narratives will culminate in Darth Sidious’ coup and the Jedi Purge that ensues soon after, which is why it’ll be interesting to see Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘s unique take on the incident.

Tell us, though, what do you wish to see during this final season and what are some of the questions that you need answered? Let us know in the comments section below.