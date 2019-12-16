Kathleen Kennedy Says The Fans Helped Revive Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was certainly a surprise that no one could’ve foreseen, and according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, we owe the revival of the series to the fans who continuously campaigned to bring it back.

After the divisive reception of The Last Jedi and the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm found itself in a critical situation. Serious steps had to be taken in order to ensure that Star Wars would once again stand the test of time and reclaim the heart of its fandom. Apart from The Mandalorian, which continues to impress viewers with each episode, this sudden decision to finally listen to the fans also resulted in the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for another season and the development of a spinoff series featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Now, Kathleen Kennedy, who’s been the executive producer of all things Star Wars since 2012, has said in a recent interview that the company does indeed heed to what fans want from the franchise, and the return of the animated series was the result of a prolonged campaign by viewers to revive the show.

“It does matter what they say and what they care about. All of those things play a role in our decision making.”

Previously, Dave Filoni had suggested that with the revival of the series, everything will end up the way it was supposed to and fans will finally receive the conclusion they deserve, saying:

“It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together,” He reflected. “There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be back for 12 more episodes on Disney+ in February 2020, but until then, be sure to let us know what you want to see from the new season by dropping a comment down below.