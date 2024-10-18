Fan Expo San Francisco tickets 2024: Dates, prices, GA and VIP passes and more to know

Fan Expo San Francisco is back, and this year fans have the opportunity to enjoy appearances by Hayden Christensen, Andy Serkis, and more.

The annual Bay Area event will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The expo is family-friendly and described as “the ultimate go-to event for sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in San Francisco that attracts tens of thousands of people.”

Though the expo is right around the corner, fans still have a chance at getting tickets. Here is everything you need to know about getting tickets for Fan Expo San Francisco 2024.

BUY NOW: Tickets still available for Fan Expo San Francisco 2024

When is Fan Expo San Francisco 2024?

Fan Expo San Francisco will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2024.

The three-day event takes place at the Moscone Center, the largest convention center in San Francisco.

How much are tickets to Fan Expo San Francisco 2024?

Tickets to Fan Expo San Francisco are available on StubHub. At time of writing, tickets for Friday general admission gong for $376 with the cheapest prices for Saturday running $158 for general admission. No tickets were available for Sunday.

Fan Expo San Francisco also sells tickets through their website. Regular three-day passes are $130, ultimate three-day passes are $160, and VIP packages were $365 (note: VIP packages are now sold out).

Are there VIP passes for Fan Expo San Francisco 2024?

VIP passes for Fan Expo San Francisco 2024 are sold out.

Who is speaking at Fan Expo San Francisco 2024?

Celebrity guests include Hayden Christensen, Joseph Quinn, Charlie Cox, Grant Gustin, Andy Serkis, Rainn Wilson, Bruce Campbell, Danny Trejo, Morena Baccarin, and more.

