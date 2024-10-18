‘I’m just thinking about my mum today’: Andrew Garfield had a therapy session with Elmo and I am SOBBING

I cry at commercials. I cry at weddings, even the ones in sitcoms where the bride runs off. I cry when my Wi-Fi is down and I realize just how much I was depending on a YouTube video of a dog learning to walk in shoes to make my day better. Basically, I’m a human faucet.

Recommended Videos

But nothing prepared me for the emotional tsunami I encountered when Andrew Garfield — yes, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — decided to pull at my heartstrings by having a therapy session with Elmo on Sesame Street, of all things. While I never saw it coming, I just can’t seem to resist clicking on anything Garfield-related. Those puppy dog eyes, that charming smile, the way he wears his heart on his sleeve – I’m a goner.

Guys, this is the most wholesome thing you’ll see all day, maybe even all week.

Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/rW86tR5Gof — Elmo (@elmo) October 18, 2024

In this adorable conversation, the furry red muppet innocently inquires about Garfield’s well-being since their last encounter. Garfield pauses — a moment that had me leaning in — and tentatively asks Elmo if he really wants the lowdown. But Elmo, being the pure soul he is, insists, and thus begins a conversation that would melt even the coldest of hearts. Come on, Andrew! Was making me sob uncontrollably something you just had to do this week?

Ok starting the weekend off strong

(Not strong- in tears) — Maeroe (Taylor’s Version)💞Paramore🧔🏻👩🏻‍🦰👨🏻 (@marsroseo) October 18, 2024

You can practically see the wheels turning in Andrew’s head as he tries to decide how much of his heart to lay bare. And then he says, “I’m just thinking about my mom today. She passed away not too long ago and you know, I just miss her a lot.” Garfield’s mom passed away in 2019 while he was working on the film Tick, Tick… Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. I can’t even imagine the pain he must have been going through, and I wish I could take it all away. But Elmo gracefully stepped in to provide the empathetic ear that was needed. Apparently, the monster was a favorite in the Garfield household growing up, so in a way, it’s like Elmo has been lighting up Andrew’s life for years.

Garfield muses, “You know, that sadness is kind of a gift. Kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way, because it means that you really loved somebody when you miss them.” He goes on to explain that when he misses his mom, he remembers all the cuddles and hugs he used to get from her, and it makes him feel close to her in a strange sort of way. Garfield then expresses his gratitude for all the memories and joy his mom brought to him, his brother, his dad, and everyone she ever met. He concludes by saying, “So, when I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So, I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time.”

If that doesn’t make you want to call your mom right now and tell her how much you love her, I don’t know what will. And that’s the thing. Like, sometimes, the biggest act of heroism isn’t swinging from buildings— sometimes, it’s telling someone you love them.

I am experiencing a technical issue with my screens as they are displaying a blurry image. I am unclear about the situation. — NIMI SHARMA 🦋🧚‍♀️ (@arpna_0218) October 18, 2024

And speaking of love and appreciation, can we talk about the cuteness overload that was Andrew accepting a gift from that little fan? My heart grew like three sizes watching that. Currently, Garfield is busy promoting We Live in Time, a promising flick with Florence Pugh, where their characters, Tobias and Almut, find their lives transformed by a serendipitous meeting. Amidst these updates, Garfield teased his fans with a coy non-denial about his potential return in Spider-Man 5. He did strike a pose that could only mean one thing.

Hottest Electronics On Amazon This Week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy