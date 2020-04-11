Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Says The Finale’s Essential To The Skywalker Saga

Dave Filoni has promised to give us a proper conclusion with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but we still don’t know how the events of the last story arc will lead us into Revenge of the Sith.

Ever since the animated show was canceled in 2014, fans have been wondering about the scrapped Siege of Mandalore plotline and its ramifications for the world of Star Wars. Even shows like The Mandalorian and Rebels referenced the famed battle from time to time. Now, after so many years, Filoni and the cast of The Clone Wars have returned to finish what they set out to do, and the final four episodes will feature the battle for Mandalore and Ahsoka’s encounter with Darth Maul.

Speaking of the former Jedi Padawan, the character actually made an epic comeback this season after leaving the Order for good. The young Togruta warrior struggled to maintain a living on Coruscant, which led her to meet two new friends, Trace and Rafa Martez. After a run-in with the Pyke crime syndicate, Snips said goodbye to her new friends and set out to help the Mandalorians retake the planet from the villainous former apprentice of Darth Sidious, launching the highly anticipated Siege of Mandalore story arc.

Apparently, though, these last couple of episodes will prove to be essential to the Skywalker Saga and possibly answer many questions about where some of these characters ended up after Order 66 and the fall of the Galactic Republic.

In a recent interview, Ashley Eckstein, who provides the voice for Ahsoka Tano, teased as much by talking about how the finale will reshape what we think about the saga as a whole.

“You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga,” she said. “It’s pretty incredible.”

Of course, while we know that Ahsoka and Maul will both make it out and appear in Rebels, it’s clear that Dave Filoni is planning to go out with a bang. So, it remains to be seen what the last story arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars will have in store for us as the remaining 4 episodes premiere each Friday on Disney Plus.