‘Wish me luck’: Wife gets the ultimate payback on husband for cheating on her when she starts dating his girlfriend’s partner

There’s a special righteous thrill that one feels upon seeing a cheater get their comeuppance. TikTok, in particular, seems to rank men who cheat on their partners as about as low as the Mariana Trench and many a heroine on the app has been born thanks to her inventive way of enacting the perfect revenge on her traitorous husband or boyfriend.

Recommended Videos

Some decide to turn their story around and spontaneously move across the country to live their best life. Others go for the simple joys of petty revenge, like employing a gummy bear army to ruin his beloved car. Alternatively, if you’re really next level, you can take things into firmly soap opera territory and give the cheater a taste of what it feels like.

One viral video breaking the social media boundaries depicts a wife who reveals she’s found out that her husband has been cheating on her for the past three months. After stalking the woman he’s sleeping with on Instagram, she’s discovered that this person is married too. Proving herself to be the Batman of scorned spouses, the woman then tracked down the partner of her husband’s mistress and together they hatched a fiendish plan to get their own back.

“Tonight, her husband and I are going to be dining at the table right next to them, and they have no idea,” the woman says as she finishes applying her lipstick, looking ready to let loose some chaos. “Wish me luck!”

she's playing chess not checkers pic.twitter.com/rh8gJAdVoI — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 22, 2024

This reverse-uno of a revenge plan is naturally peaking the internet’s interest, but sadly the next chapter in this woman’s story has yet to go viral, so we are left to wonder how this double date to end all double dates (and possibly two marriages, as well) transpired. Some are already seeing the vision for a potential movie adaptation. As one excited tweeter, and hopefully a Hollywood producer, put it: “And then they divorce their unfaithful partners and marry each other I WANNA SEE A MOVIE LIKE THAT.”

Not that things had to have ended in such a monogamous way, though. Others are wondering if these two couples who seem to have the hots for each other might have just stumbled into a workable polyamorous relationship. “This sounds like accidentally polyamory,” one pointed out. “No joke this is how most swingers start,” said another, possibly speaking from personal experience.

Remarkably, this isn’t even an original experience. “When I found my ex cheating, I reached out to that girl’s baby daddy,” one user recalled. “I said ‘I’m not gonna be sad about this, let’s grab a drink.’ Met up with him, we actually hit it off, and ended up dating for a year or so.”

While it’s unclear if the wife and husband who have been cheated on are actually interested in each other or are just getting dinner to play an adulterous episode of Punk’d on their partners, we can’t rule out a polyamorous future for this foursome. About 4-5% of American adults either have been in or are currently engaged in a consensual non-monogamous relationship, with the percentage rising every few years.

Alternatively, if these two want to dump their duplicitous other halves after dinner and ride off into the sunset together, then that also works. Fingers crossed they stuck the cheaters with the bill, at least.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy