New Marvel’s Avengers Update On The Way, Fixes Hundreds Of Issues

Though it’s only been out in the wild for roughly a week, it’s safe to say that the hype and excitement for Marvel’s Avengers is slowly reaching fever pitch. Not only has the online superhero title smashed console records – it’s now the most-downloaded beta in PlayStation history – but it also managed to snag the number one spot in the Top 5 UK boxed sales charts. Not too shabby, eh?

While there haven’t been many meaningful patches for the game so far, it looks like Crystal Dynamics plans to drop a substantial update that will fix “hundreds of smaller quality of life issues” and also bring us a bunch of other improvements. Unfortunately, no rock solid release date has been given by the Californian studio, but the new patch is currently in the process of being tested, which is usually one of the final stages preceding an update launching online.

The latest intel comes by way of a weekly War Table blog for Marvel’s Avengers. The post outlined the big changes that were included in the previous update, as well as previewing what’s currently in the pipeline.

Patch V1.2.5 resolves a number of playthroughs stoppers. Our next patch – V1.3.0 – will be our largest yet and will resolve bad states for bugs fixed in 1.2.5, as well as address hundreds of smaller quality of life issues. We are rigorously testing V1.3.0. to ensure it is ready for deployment, and will update you when we have a timeline to share!

New Marvel's Avengers Screens Reveal First Look At The Villainous MODOK

Even though the live service title has resonated fairly well with critics – our very own Jon Hueber awarded the game four out of five stars in his review – some folks have been experiencing a few frustrating bugs and glitches in their playthroughs. Thankfully, though, it does sound like Crystal Dynamics is trying their best to squash the issues and fix the problems that gamers have run into.

But tell us, have you picked up a copy of Marvel’s Avengers yet? And are you enjoying your time with it? Fly down to the usual place below and let us know!