New Photos Reveal PlayStation 5 Controller Size Compared With PS4

Unlike Microsoft, Sony is making some major design changes for its next-gen console’s controller.

The existing DualShock 4, while certainly an improvement over its tacky-feeling predecessor, still isn’t in a place that the company apparently feels comfortable with simply reissuing for PlayStation 5‘s launch. Thanks to the device’s unveiling last month as part of Sony’s celebrated games showcase, we of course now know that the so-called DualSense will supersede its forbears and boasts a number of improvements, including an integrated microphone array and sturdier shoulder buttons.

Bigger and better is the order of the day, then, and that statement couldn’t be more true, now that we know just how large PS5’s gamepad truly is. Check out a side by side comparison of the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers below, courtesy of Geoff Keighley.

For folks with larger hands (including yours truly), the increased surface area is a massive quality of life improvement puts Sony’s peripheral on par with the standard Xbox One pad. If, on the other hand, you’re a firm believer that DS4 represents the pinnacle of controller design, it’s looking likely that PS5 will be compatible with both. We’ve yet to hear official confirmation on that front, of course, but if precedent tells us anything, it’s exactly that.

PlayStation 5 is pegged to release during this year’s holiday season and will be accompanied by a number of exclusive titles, including Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales. For the latest information on that quasi-sequel, you can head over here. Otherwise, be sure to let us know what you think of the above reveal down in the comments!