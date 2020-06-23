Insomniac Reveals New Abilities And Features For Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mixed messages regarding the size and scope of Spider-Man: Miles Morales aside, excitement levels for Insomniac Games’ follow-up to the PlayStation 4 original have been off the charts. Ever since his debut as Peter Parker’s successor, Miles has established a monumental following across comics and other media, with 2018’s acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse animated film only helping to boost his fanbase even further.

Insomniac’s decision to give Miles his own standalone (yes, that whole mess has finally been cleared up) adventure is the right one to make, then, in order to give both protagonists their well-deserved time to shine, but just how distinct are the two when it comes to the art of web-slinging and combat? Well, thanks to a string of new details provided by the developer over on Twitter, we now have an answer.

“Master Miles’s unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills,” reads the revelatory teaser, in one frustratingly short sentence. Indeed, there’s no new gameplay accompanying this particular reveal, though we imagine comic book fans won’t have too difficult a time envisioning what the venom blast and camouflage (both are Spider-Powers unique to Miles) look like in-game.

Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1 of 5

As for gadgets and web-slinging acrobatics, both are much vaguer and could entail any number of new mechanics. At the very least, we expect Insomniac to have created entirely new animations for when Miles is patrolling the skies above New York, with his suit likely concealing gadgetry not seen in the original and we can’t wait to see just how different he feels to play as compared to his mentor. But what about you? Share your wish lists with us in the usual place below!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out later this year exclusively for PlayStation 5.