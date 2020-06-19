Sony Says It Wasn’t Trying To Mislead Fans With Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was without a doubt one of the highlights of Sony’s long-overdue PS5 promotional event. But although the game excited fans when it was first revealed, it has since become the subject of a small controversy.

Given the bombastic presentation, most people assumed that Miles Morales was going to be the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Initially, the gaming community was impressed at the fact that developer Insomniac had managed to produce a follow-up this quickly. Now, however, it appears they spoke too soon.

Following some contradictory comments from Sony officials, it turns out that Miles Morales was not intended as a sequel to the original game, but a kind of DLC. In order to give players a better idea of what to expect, creative director Brian Horton likened it to the Uncharted spinoff, The Lost Legacy.

Speaking to CNET, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan promised his team never had any intention of tricking fans into believing the game was going to be something different than it actually was.

“I can safely say that we would not effectively lead the next-gen portion of the show with something that was either trivial or misleading,” he said.

Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ryan’s statement notwithstanding, it is not entirely unthinkable that Sony may have tweaked its presentation ever-so-slightly. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the video game industry – like the film and television ones – has been grounded to a standstill. What’s more, despite the company’s best efforts, last week’s promo event was but a shadow of E3.

Considering the ongoing civil rights protests, it must also come as a disappointment for many that the first superhero game to star a minority character in the lead has been relegated to the status of DLC rather than a standalone title. Regardless of its size, however, Spider-Man: Miles Morales still looks to be a promising and above all fun experience for lovers of the webslinger.