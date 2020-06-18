Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Promo Confirms It’s A Standalone Game

By all accounts, Sony hit a home run with its big PlayStation 5 showcase last week.

Besides confirming that the next-gen console would be home to improved versions of older titles such as Grand Theft Auto V during the presentation, various first-party studios eagerly revealed their latest upcoming projects. One of these, of course, was Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an expansion of the original PS4 game released back in 2018 poised to make Peter Parker’s protege the star of his own show, so to speak.

That’s what we were led to believe last week, at least, when Sony’s head of European Business, Simon Rutter, told The Telegraph that Morales’ solo outing would be an “expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.” As it turns out, however, Rutter’s statement was somewhat misinterpreted and Insomniac has since clarified that its next effort starring the web-slinging superhero is in fact a standalone video game built specifically for PlayStation 5. And just in case it wasn’t already clear, various members of the studio have reiterated the message in a new featurette released earlier today.

For fans who were perhaps concerned that they’d be required to purchase a second copy of Spider-Man PS4 specifically just to experience Miles Morales’ story need no longer worry, then, and it goes without saying that we can’t wait to see how the character’s various abilities and powers differ when compared to Parker’s.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out this holiday season for PlayStation 5, likely as a launch title, though we’re still awaiting confirmation of whether it’ll be available on day one. If yesterday’s leak discovered on Amazon France is anything to go by though, Sony’s entry into next-gen will arrive on November 20th, meaning, at the very least, that launch windows for both line up, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Watch this space.