PlayStation 5 Price And Release Date Potentially Leaked By Amazon

Gamers eager to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 are getting closer than ever to achieving their goal. The console, supposedly on course to launch later this year in competition with Microsoft’s own next-gen device, the Xbox Series X, was finally unveiled in all its glory to the world as part of a highly anticipated reveal event last week. Besides showing off two versions of the PS4’s hyper-modern-looking successor (one with a disc drive. the other digital-only), Sony also confirmed a number of titles for the platform, starting with Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

What it refrained from making any mention of, though, is the price. While those intending to be early adopters of next-gen have a rough idea of when the PS5 will arrive, not even the slightest indication of how much cash one will need to put aside for release day has been offered, hesitation Sony may come to regret if recent leaks are anything to go by.

Discovered by Twitter user Ben Geskin, PlayStation 5 listings on Amazon France were briefly updated with both a price and release date, neither of which appear to be obvious placeholders. The online retailer lists the PS5’s standard edition at €499 (approx. $560), with the cheaper disc-less version coming in at a more modest €399 ($450). Assuming the leak is accurate, it would make the PlayStation 5 $100 more expensive than its predecessor was at launch which, given what we know of the hardware that powers the former, is certainly a fair asking price.

As for release date, the listing specifies November 20th as the date to make note of, though we’ll ultimately have to wait and see if it holds true. Sony has stated previously that it intends to share more information for the PlayStation 5 over the weeks and months to come, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too long in order to learn the truth.