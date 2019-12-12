Here’s Everything Included In Pokémon Go’s Massive Christmas Event

If you were worried Niantic would be shirking its usual commitments to Pokémon Go over Christmas, think again.

In fact, the developer, whose love for limited-time events is well-documented, has saved its best surprise for last this year and Trainers certainly won’t be left wanting for Poké-themed presents to open in-game over the festive period. There’s not an ounce of hyperbole to be found in that sentence, either – there’s a ridiculous number of boosts, bonuses and quests due arrive over the next few weeks that it’s enough to make your head spin.

Steel yourself for a year-end event like no other. We’re going in.

A Challenging Development

Team Rocket leader Giovanni made his long-awaited debut in Pokémon Go several weeks back. If you missed the opportunity to fight the villain the first time around, now’s your chance. Complete Special Research and track down Giovanni before the end of December and you’ll be in with the chance of capturing the powerful Shadow Zapdos.

Virizion Five-Star Raids

Legendary Grassland Pokémon and member of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Virizion will take up residence in five-star raids from December 17th to January 7th, 2020. As was the case with Terrakion and Cobalian before it, Trainers should expect a tough fight if they hope to emerge the victor. Bring your best fire-type ‘Mons for this battle.

Lugia and Ho-Oh Special Raids

Legendary birds Lugia and Ho-Oh will be coming in to nest for one weekend only on December 20th, both of which will be available in Raid Battles.

Bonuses

The usual raft of currency and experience bonuses will be in effect during the entire month of December and are as follows:

2x Catch Candy

2x Transfer Candy

2x Catch Stardust

2x Catch XP

1/2 Hatch Distance

Like I said before: no hyperbole. If you were hoping for a quiet, lazy Christmas this year, Niantic clearly has other ideas. An excellent way to close out the year for Pokémon Go‘s third year, then, and the next 12 months promise to be even better with a number of major updates already on the cards. See here for all the details.