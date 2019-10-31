Pokémon Go’s Teasing A New Event For The Swords Of Justice Legendary Trio

Pokémon Go developer Niantic could be about to unleash a trio of brand new legendary Pokémon into the wild, it seems.

Opting to take a break from its ongoing teaser campaign for a Team Rocket-themed update, the company posted a strange Tweet featuring no text, images or video footage on the social media platform earlier today. In fact, all the message contains is two Emojis, one a pair of crossed swords, the other a set of scales. At a glance, one could be forgiven for thinking the presence of sharpened steel points towards some sort of announcement related to Pokémon Sword and Shield, but fans have been quick to point out that such an outcome doesn’t account for the second Emoji.

By the looks of it, another more likely alternative appears to be that Niantic is signalling the impending arrival of three new legendary (and potentially a Mythical fourth) ‘Mons or, as they’re officially known, the Swords of Justice.

⚔️⚖️ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 31, 2019

The group (seen above) is based on The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas, with each quadruped representing a member of the gang. Cobalion represents Athos, the group’s leader, Terrakion represents Porthos, the order’s strongest, and finally, Virizion takes after Aramis, the romantic. But what of d’Artagnan? The fourth and youngest musketeer does indeed have a counterpart in the form of Keldeo, though unlike his comrades, the quartet-making member is a Mythical Pokémon that was originally only obtainable via a special event in Pokémon Black and White.

Whether Niantic’s cryptic hint is alluding to Swords of Justice or something else entirely remains to be seen, but considering each belongs to Generation 5’s Unova region and that Pokémon Go recently introduced wildlife from that region, the connection is too strong to ignore. As for how players will go about capturing all four, I imagine they’ll either be made available through endgame raids or, like the legendary birds Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno, will move between different regions on a set rotation.

We’ll keep you posted on that front, but in the meantime, Trainers have just one final day to make the most of Pokémon Go‘s Halloween event before it concludes on November 1st. See here for all the details.