Pokémon Go Halloween Event Adds New Shiny Pokémon, Raid Boss And More

Pokémon Go fans eager to hear more of the latest event headed to Niantic’s mobile game are in for a treat this Halloween. Beginning in just a few days, a wealth of new content will arrive to celebrate the year’s spookiest holiday, beginning with none other than more shenanigans from the mischievous Team Rocket. The villainous organization’s trademark Shadow Pokémon feel right at home alongside Jack-o’-lanterns and trick or treaters, which is no doubt why more of the corrupted critters have emerged from hiding.

The new Shadow Pokémon scheduled to start appearing at RocketStops later this week are as follows:

New Shadow Pokémon

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Mareep

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Trapinch

Cacnea

Shuppet

Duskull

Oh, and as if that wasn’t already enough to keep you busy, several existing ‘Mons, including Generation 1 starters Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, are dressing up for the occasion. Check them out in their criminally cute costumes below:

Each of the above will be obtainable via the usual means and, for Trainers who are extremely lucky, these rare variants have a chance of being the even more elusive Shiny versions. Gen 5 Ghost Pokémon Yanmask is also making its debut (Shiny included), too, giving fans plenty of reason to explore their surroundings.

As for the remaining festivities, mythical Dark/Ghost-type beast Darkrai will make its debut in raid battles, while encounter rates for the likes of Gastly, Murkrow and more will all be boosted for the event’s duration. Last but not least, a welcome number of boosts will be in effect throughout the period.

Bonuses

2x Catch Candy

2x Hatch Candy

2x Transfer Candy

In other words, Pokémon Go fans of all types are accounted for with bountiful rewards this Halloween season, and the fun begins on October 17th. As always, we wish you the best of luck on the quest to Catch ‘Em All!