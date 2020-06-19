Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Free To Own On Xbox

Injustice: Gods Among Us, the first game in NetherRealm Studios’ superhero fighting game series, is now free to own and play for all Xbox owners, it would seem. As spotted by Wario64 over on Twitter earlier today, the deal requires no previous membership of subscription, so even those who aren’t currently an Xbox Gold member can take full advantage of this particular promotion.

While it was originally released for 360 back in 2013, the availability of backwards compatibility on Xbox One means the title can be played on either console and the good news doesn’t end there, either. All DLC, including various additional costumes for the likes of Green Lantern, Cyborg and Batman’s Bane, are all able to be picked up for the low, low price of absolutely nothing, so what are you waiting for? Get downloading now!

As of writing, it’s not immediately clear if Microsoft intends for Injustice to remain free indefinitely or whether it’ll revert to the usual price at a later date, so the best course of action for those interested, as always, will be to act as swiftly as possible.

While the two are likely unrelated, today’s surprise discount could have something to do with Microsoft’s rumored purchase of WB Games, after it emerged earlier this week that parent company AT&T was seeking to sell up. Could it be, that the former had intended to make Injustice: Gods Among Us a freebie as part of a tie-in promotion to confirm its new acquisition down the line? Who knows, but it’s strange, nontheless, that we’ve heard not even a peep out of the software giant about the game being made completely free.

As for NetherRealm, the studio just recently celebrated the launch of a major expansion pack, Aftermath, for Mortal Kombat 11. See here for all the details.