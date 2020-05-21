Watch: Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Launch Trailer Reveals More New Content

With the release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath just around the corner, NetherRealm has seen fit to celebrate the occasion by releasing the expansion’s official launch trailer.

An addition to the base game, Aftermath introduces a wealth of new content on all fronts, from new characters and stages to a surprise continuation of the series’ ongoing (and most certainly convoluted at this point) narrative. As it turns out, the wiping out of all existence and Liu Kang’s ascension to godhood in order to begin it all anew at MK 11‘s climax wasn’t the ending NetherRealm had ever planned to leave fans stewing over until the inevitable sequel, with Aftermath primed to pick up the time-bending story exactly where it left off last year.

Fortunately, this means that the return of iconic characters Fujin and Sheeva will be incorporated directly into the campaign, with the pair first revealed earlier this month as accompanying Shang Tsung on his journey across timelines. Speaking of which, the evil sorcerer and former lackey of Shao Kahn appears to be playing a pivotal role in Aftermath‘s plot and will once again be voiced (and digitally performed) by fan favourite Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

As for RoboCop, the crime-fighting cyborg doesn’t get much in the way of screen time on this occasion, though that’s to be expected – he’s been getting the lion’s share of attention over the last week or so. You can find our coverage of the upcoming guest character – including the first look at some of his customization options as well as a spectacle-laden face-off against the Terminator – by hitting the respective links. Enjoy!

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out next week, May 26th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC.